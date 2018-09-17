MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Patrol: Child In Toy Car Struck And Killed By Vehicle

Posted On Mon. Sep 17th, 2018
HILLSBORO, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says a child apparently was riding a toy car in a street when he was struck by a vehicle and killed in Ohio.

The patrol’s Wilmington post says its preliminary investigation indicates the boy entered the street and was hit by a vehicle in Hillsboro about 4 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities did not immediately release the child’s name and age.

The patrol says its investigation is continuing.

Hillsboro is roughly 55 miles east of Cincinnati in southwestern Ohio.

