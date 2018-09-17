MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Browns to sign new kicker Greg Joseph per AP Source

Posted On Mon. Sep 17th, 2018
By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns will sign free agent kicker Greg Joseph to replace Zane Gonzalez, who missed four attempts in Sunday’s loss at New Orleans.

Joseph was picked over several other kickers who came in for tryouts on Monday, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the signing.

Joseph was with the Miami Dolphins during training camp and the preseason. He played at Florida Atlantic.

FILE – In this May 30, 2018, file photo, kicker Greg Joseph warms up during an NFL organized team activities football practice at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla. A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns will sign free agent kicker Greg Joseph to replace Zane Gonzalez, who missed four attempts in Sunday’s loss at New Orleans. Joseph was picked over several other kickers who in came in for tryouts on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the signing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Gonzalez misfired on two extra points and two field-goal attempts, including a 52-yarder in the final seconds that would have forced overtime on Sunday. After his last kick sailed off course, Gonzalez sat alone hanging his head while sitting on the Browns’ bench before being consoled by Saints kicker Wil Lutz.

The Browns (0-1-1) host the New York Jets (1-1) on Thursday.

