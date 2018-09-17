MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Bank Lobby Where Man Killed 3 People, Wounded 2 Reopens

Posted On Mon. Sep 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CINCINNATI (AP) — A bank where a man killed three people and wounded two before being gunned down by Cincinnati police has reopened the lobby where the shootings occurred and unveiled a wall where people can leave messages for victims and staff.

Omar Enrique Santa-Perez entered the lobby of the building where Fifth Third Bancorp is headquartered on Sept. 6 armed with a 9 mm handgun and multiple rounds of ammunition. He then started firing randomly, killing a bank finance manager and two contractors and wounding a bank vice president and another contractor.

Officials reopened the lobby Monday and held a memorial ceremony where a moment of silence was observed.

Police have been investigating to try to determine a motive. Investigators have said the 29-year-old man never worked at the building.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company