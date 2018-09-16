University seeks to take over operations of Catholic college

Posted On Sun. Sep 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Bowling Green State University and Mercy Health have announced plans for the university to take over operations of Mercy College of Ohio.

Officials recently released the plans in a letter of intent they say is the first step in a process to put the public university in Bowling Green in control of the 100-year-old Catholic college, its students and faculty. Mercy Health sponsors the college.

Mercy Health and Bowling Green State University officials say the move is intended to increase educational opportunities in nursing and related programs in the area. The proposal requires state and federal approval.

Neither Bowling Green nor Mercy Health has disclosed the cost of the takeover of the college.

BGSU President Rodney Rogers says Mercy College faculty and staff shouldn’t worry about adverse effects.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company