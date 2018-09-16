Stormy Daniel’s Attorney To Visit Cincinnati Area

Posted On Sun. Sep 16th, 2018
CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels, is coming to the Cincinnati area.

The Cincinnati Enquirer Avenatti will stop to speak at the Hamilton County Democrats fall fundraiser Oct. 5 in Evendale.

Avenatti has made previous stops across the country as part of his potential bid for president as a Democrat in 2020.

He joins several other potential candidates who have made or will make stops in the area this year, including former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris, who are both Democrats.

Avenatti is representing Daniels as she sues to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 election.

She claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006, which the Republican president denies.

