Police, Fire Recruits Quizzed About Sex Lives In Application

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police and fire recruits in Cincinnati are being asked about their sexual history in an attempt to evaluate their character.

the city’s application process includes questions about applicants’ “most unusual sex acts” and how many times they’ve had sex outdoors.

Local police union president Dan Hils told the Enquirer he supports questions that might indicate recruits’ “law-breaking exposure” but doesn’t see how questions about lawful, private matters would be relevant.

Cincinnati officials say the questions are used to gauge recruits’ reactions and responses to difficult questions.

An Ohio Civil Rights Commission spokeswoman says no discrimination lawsuits have been filed over the questions, but said they do “raise eyebrows.”

The newspaper reports neighboring Ohio communities also ask candidates for their safety forces about sexual acts and urges.

