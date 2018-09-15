Police, Fire Recruits Quizzed About Sex Lives In Application

Posted On Sat. Sep 15th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police and fire recruits in Cincinnati are being asked about their sexual history in an attempt to evaluate their character.

the city’s application process includes questions about applicants’ “most unusual sex acts” and how many times they’ve had sex outdoors.

Local police union president Dan Hils told the Enquirer he supports questions that might indicate recruits’ “law-breaking exposure” but doesn’t see how questions about lawful, private matters would be relevant.

Cincinnati officials say the questions are used to gauge recruits’ reactions and responses to difficult questions.

An Ohio Civil Rights Commission spokeswoman says no discrimination lawsuits have been filed over the questions, but said they do “raise eyebrows.”

The newspaper reports neighboring Ohio communities also ask candidates for their safety forces about sexual acts and urges.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company