Ohio says Lake Erie future for walleye, yellow perch bright

Posted On Sat. Sep 15th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources says data show this year’s hatches for walleye and yellow perch in Lake Erie are above average and portend a bright future for the popular game fish.

The agency says a survey by the Division of Wildlife involving bottom trawls at 40 locations in the lake’s western basin show this year’s walleye hatch was the second biggest in the history of such surveys. The agency says the yellow perch hatch was well above the long-term average.

Surveys conducted by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry found similar results. Data gathered by ODNR and its Canadian counterpart will be used to establish jurisdictional quotas on the lake.

ODNR says hatch surveys in Lake Erie’s central basin will be conducted this month.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company