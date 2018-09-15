Magistrate forced to resign after chasing, arresting woman

Posted On Sat. Sep 15th, 2018
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio court magistrate says he was forced to resign after being seen in surveillance videos chasing a woman and leading her back to his courtroom to have her arrested.

WCPO-TV reports the videos show former Hamilton County Magistrate Michael Bachman putting his hand on the woman’s shoulder earlier this month.

Bachman claimed her yelling interrupted a hearing. He said Hamilton County Court Administrator Patrick Dressing told him Monday to resign or be fired. Messages seeking comment were left Friday for Dressing.

Bachman said he didn’t choke or “manhandle” the woman.

Witnesses said the woman began arguing with court employees outside Bachman’s courtroom after learning she couldn’t file a protective order.

She was held two days before another judge dismissed her charges and the rest of her 10-day sentence.

Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com

