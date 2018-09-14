MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Portman confident Kavanaugh will be confirmed despite battle

Posted On Fri. Sep 14th, 2018
CINCINNATI (AP) — A U.S. senator from Ohio who’s been a strong advocate for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh remains confident Kavanaugh will be confirmed despite a partisan battle in Washington.

Republican Rob Portman said Friday he expects Kavanaugh to be confirmed by “a very narrow margin,” adding that Kavanaugh would have had an easier path in another time.

Portman has repeatedly urged colleagues to back the federal appeals court judge, saying he’s highly qualified and someone he’s known well since serving together in the George W. Bush White House.

Democrats don’t have the votes to block Kavanaugh’s confirmation, but continue to raise questions about his fitness. Republicans want Kavanaugh confirmed by Oct. 1, when the new Supreme Court term begins.

Portman says the confirmation fight reflects the nation’s current political divide.

