MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Harrison College Closing All Campuses In 3 States

Posted On Fri. Sep 14th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Harrison College says it’s closing all of its campuses in Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina.

The private, for-profit, Indianapolis-based college said Friday most operations will close effective Sunday. Its program known as the Chef’s Academy will close at the end of the current term on Oct. 14.

Harrison board chairman Craig F. Pfannenstiehl cited declining student enrollment and financial pressure for the closure.

Harrison says it is working with other schools and state governing bodies “to ensure each student has a pathway to complete their education.”

Harrison College, formerly Indiana Business College, opened in 1902. Its website says it was purchased by Education Management Corp. in 1986.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company