Ohio’s Latest Report Cards Give Each School An Overall Grade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s latest report cards for schools have a new feature, assigning each one an overall grade.

The unveiled Thursday use an A-to-F scale to grade schools overall and on components such as achievement on state tests and graduation rates.

About 40 percent of public schools got an A or B overall. Less than 10 percent got an F.

State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria says people should dig into the details for a clearer picture.

Schools awaited the overall grading for several years while Ohio changed how they’re evaluated and stopped using designations like “effective” or “continuous improvement.”

Using overall grades remains controversial among some lawmakers and others. Supporters including Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) say it provides clarity. Opponents argue it’s overly simplistic and unduly influenced by local economic status.

Comments

comments