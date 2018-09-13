MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio’s Latest Report Cards Give Each School An Overall Grade

Posted On Thu. Sep 13th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s latest report cards for schools have a new feature, assigning each one an overall grade.

The unveiled Thursday use an A-to-F scale to grade schools overall and on components such as achievement on state tests and graduation rates.

About 40 percent of public schools got an A or B overall. Less than 10 percent got an F.

State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria says people should dig into the details for a clearer picture.

Schools awaited the overall grading for several years while Ohio changed how they’re evaluated and stopped using designations like “effective” or “continuous improvement.”

Using overall grades remains controversial among some lawmakers and others. Supporters including Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) say it provides clarity. Opponents argue it’s overly simplistic and unduly influenced by local economic status.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company