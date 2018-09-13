Hospital Closes Psychiatric Unit After Regulation Changes

Posted On Thu. Sep 13th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio hospital has closed its psychiatric unit because of changes in government regulation.

Aultman Hospital CEO Christopher Remark the Repository more stringent regulation and changing needs of the community were behind the decision. Remark says facility changes to meet new guidelines would have cost the hospital up to $2 million. The hospital decided to instead invest in treatment programs and staff.

The hospital will focus more on outpatient treatment. Rich says outpatient treatment for behavioral health patients continues to evolve as medications improve.

Administrators say they will collaborate with other health care facilities to provide inpatient care.

Aultman Hospital was the last hospital in Stark County with an inpatient psychiatric unit.

___

Information from: The Repository,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company