Bengals LB Preston Brown Inactive Vs Ravens

Posted On Thu. Sep 13th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CINCINNATI (AP) — Preston Brown is inactive for the Bengals’ Thursday night game against the Ravens, leaving Cincinnati without two of its top linebackers.

Brown hurt his right ankle during an opening win at Indianapolis on Sunday and had been listed as questionable. The Bengals also are missing linebacker Vontaze Burfict, suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Backup tackle Cedric Ogbuehi — a first-round pick in 2015 — also is inactive for Cincinnati.

There are no changes in the Ravens’ starting lineups. Quarterback Lamar Jackson played in their opening win over the Bills and is Joe Flacco’s backup again. Robert Griffin III is inactive for the second straight game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company