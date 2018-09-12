Ohio woman killed in crash involving police cruiser on chase

Posted On Wed. Sep 12th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman whose car was struck by a police officer chasing a stolen vehicle has been killed.

The Dayton Daily News reports 57-year-old Mary Taulbee, of Lebanon, died at a hospital after Tuesday evening’s crash in southwest Ohio’s Miami Township.

Officials say a Moraine police cruiser collided with Taulbee’s vehicle as it chased an 18-year-old woman in a stolen Jeep. The woman crashed the Jeep and was arrested.

Moraine police spokesman Jon Spencer wouldn’t name the officer involved in the pursuit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Moraine police are investigating what happened before the office struck Taulbee’s car.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company