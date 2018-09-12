Ohio Awards Latest Prizes In Opioid Science Challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has awarded another round of prizes totaling $2.4 million in its global technology challenge seeking scientific breakthroughs to address the U.S. opioid crisis.

A dozen winners from six states and Canada were announced Wednesday. They prevailed among more than 50 proposals submitted in the second phase of the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge.

Each winning team receives $200,000 to advance its technical solution. Winning ideas included a device to treat withdrawal symptoms in opioid-addicted infants and a glove that changes color when first responders come into contact with an opioid.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) in last year’s State of the State address called for Ohio to invest up to $20 million to generate science and technology innovations to fight the deadly epidemic.

Ohio’s is among the hardest hit states.

