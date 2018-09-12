Ex-employees: Doc In Sex Abuse Inquiry Aimed Ads At Students

Posted On Wed. Sep 12th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former employees say the Ohio State University team doctor accused of groping young men decades ago also had an off-campus men’s clinic, which was marketed in the campus newspaper with ads promising prompt treatment of genital problems, plus a student discount.

The ads published in 1996 don’t mention Dr. Richard Strauss. But two former students who say they did clerical work for Strauss confirmed the connection and described the sparsely equipped clinic he briefly ran in an office building roughly a mile from campus.

One of those ex-employees, Brian Garrett, is among the 145 former students who have reported firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by Strauss.

The doctor retired in 1998 and killed himself in 2005. His relatives have said they were shocked by the allegations recently raised against him.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company