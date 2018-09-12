Dodgers Drop To 0-6 Against Reds With 3-1 Loss To Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Former Dodgers prospects Brandon Dixon and Scott Schebler homered, and Los Angeles stumbled for the second straight night in a 3-1 loss to the lowly Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Defending NL champion Los Angeles is 0-6 against Cincinnati this season. After losing Monday’s series opener 10-6 to the last-place Reds, the Dodgers began the day 1½ games behind NL West-leading Colorado and two games back of St. Louis for the second NL wild card.

Dixon homered in the second inning and Schebler in the third for a 2-0 lead against Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-3). Jose Peraza, another former Los Angeles prospect, had two hits.

Dixon, Peraza and Schebler all were acquired by the Reds from Los Angeles as part of the December 2015 three-team trade that sent Todd Frazier from Cincinnati to the Chicago White Sox.

Scooter Gennett had two hits, including a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, and lifted his league-leading average to .321. Gennett is hitting .727 (16 for 22) against the Dodgers this season.

Luis Castillo (9-12) allowed one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts. He retired 15 straight batters before Joc Pederson’s one-out homer in the sixth.

Raisel Iglesias pitched a hitless ninth for his 26th save in 30 chances, completing a five-hitter.

Dixon, playing in place of a resting Joey Votto, sent a cutter into the upper deck for his fifth home run this season and Schebler hit his 16th home run and third in five games, The drive sailed over the Reds bullpen down the right-field line and clanged off an advertising sign.

Ryu (4-3) gave up eight hits in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner didn’t start after reaching base in 33 of 34 games since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 2 but pinch hit. “He’s showing signs of fatigue,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s had a high workload.”

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Ross Stripling (8-3) starts Wednesday after ace Clayton Kershaw was pushed back to Thursday. Stripling has a 6.14 ERA in 7 1/3 innings in two career appearances against the Reds

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (7-4) is 1-3 with a 3.12 ERA in four starts against Los Angeles, the last on Aug. 21, 2016.

