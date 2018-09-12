Correction: Morgan St-Akron Story

Posted On Wed. Sep 12th, 2018
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — In a story Sept. 8 about Morgan St.-Akron college football game, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Akron won by a score of 41-0. The score was in favor of Akron 41-7.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Nelson, Edwards lead Akron past Morgan State 41-7.

Kato Nelson passed for three touchdowns, Van Edwards ran for two and Akron rolled to a 41-7 win over Morgan State in the Zips’ season opener.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Kato Nelson passed for three touchdowns, Van Edwards ran for two and Akron rolled to a 41-7 win over Morgan State in the Zips’ season opener on Saturday.

Nelson was 16 for 26 for 232 yards and Edwards rushed 17 times for 109 yards as Akron, which had last week’s scheduled opener at Nebraska cancelled because of lightning, rolled up 437 yards.

The Zips’ were just as impressive on defense, holding the FCS Bears (0-2) to 192 yards, 111 in the fourth quarter when they scored their touchdown with 11 seconds to play.

Alvin Davis had an interception and a forced fumble in the first quarter when the Zips held the Bears to 25 yards and no first downs. Edwards scored on a 21-yard run and Kato connected with Kwadarrius Smith for a 35-yard touchdown and a 17-0 lead.

Nelson’s second touchdown pass, a 32-yard connection with Andre Williams, made it 27-0 with less than a minute to go in the first half. The yardage was 267-75 and first downs 15-4.

Nelson found Jonah Morris for a 33-yard score and Edwards went for 20 yards for his second TD in the third quarter.

