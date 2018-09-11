Ohio State Says Student Dies In Fall From University Garage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State President Michael Drake is offering condolences after a student died in a fall from a university parking garage.

The male student died at the Ohio State hospital following the incident on Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating and there’s no report yet on what happened.

Drake urged people to call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room if they are in danger of harming themselves or others.

The university created a task force earlier this year to review suicide prevention efforts and mental health support services.

Two students fell from a university garage in April, with one dying, and another student died in 2017 in a fall from the same garage.

