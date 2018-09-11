Medical testimony arguments set in Ohio buried newborn case

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio appeals court judges will hear arguments on whether medical staffers should be allowed to testify in the trial of a teen mother accused of killed and burying her newborn baby near her family’s house.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors have appealed to the 12th District Court of Appeals in Middletown in southwest Ohio where they will make their cases Tuesday.

Attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson want to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice’s medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege she won’t give up. Prosecutors say the privilege doesn’t apply in this case.

Authorities first learned of the baby from a doctor. Prosecutors say Richardson buried the full-term baby shortly after giving birth within days after her senior prom in May 2017. Her attorneys say the baby was stillborn.

