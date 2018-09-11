Amber Alert issued for 2 children after fatal Ohio shooting

Posted On Tue. Sep 11th, 2018
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two Cleveland children who authorities say were taken by their mother after a shooting in which their father was killed.

Police say the children ages 4 and 8 were taken from their home by their mother, 28-year-old Arriel Bryant, after the Monday night shooting.

Cleveland.com reports that police called to the home found the children’s father, 30-year-old Richard Kelley, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call 911.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

