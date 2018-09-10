Girl, 15, Hit, Killed By Car Crossing Street To Bus Stop

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities in Cincinnati say a 15-year-old going to school has died after being hit by a car while she was crossing a street to her bus stop.

Police say the girl wasn’t in a crosswalk when she fell in the street after being bumped by the mirror of a minivan.

They say she then got hit by a car when she tried to get up. Police say they’re looking for the car’s driver who didn’t stop after hitting the girl.

Cincinnati Public Schools officials say the girl was ninth grade student at Western Hills High School.

The school district says the girl’s brother and several other students were with her when she was hit.

