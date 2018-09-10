Browns’ DE Ogbah Dealing With Sprained Left Ankle

Posted On Mon. Sep 10th, 2018
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah could miss a few games with a sprained left ankle.

Ogbah got hurt on the final play of the first quarter in Sunday’s 21-21 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The third-year pro returned to the game but was not as effective. He wound up playing 27 snaps and was credited with one assisted tackle.

Ogbah’s 2017 season was cut short after 10 games by a broken foot. He still finished tied for second on the team with four sacks.

Coach Hue Jackson said Monday that he didn’t think Ogbah would miss six weeks, but it’s reasonable to expect that he’ll miss some time.

The Browns visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Ogbah could be replaced in the starting lineup by Chris Smith or Anthony Zettel. Smith had three tackles against the Steelers.

