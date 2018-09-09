Midwest League Playoffs
Wednesday Sept. 5: Bowling Green 4, Lansing 3, 10 innings
Thursday, Sept. 6: Bowling Green 4, Lansing 3
Wednesday Sept. 5: West Michigan 6, Great Lakes 0
Thursday, Sept. 6: West Michigan 2, Great Lakes 1, 10 innings
Wednesday Sept. 5: Peoria 3, Quad Cities 0
Thursday, Sept. 6: Peoria 7, Quad Cities 2
Thursday, Sept. 6: Cedar Rapids 10, Beloit 1
Friday, Sept. 7: Cedar Rapids 4, Beloit 0
Saturday, Sept. 8: Bowling Green 6, West Michigan 5
Sunday, Sept. 9: West Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 10: West Michigan at Bowling Gree, TBD
Saturday, Sept. 8: Peoria 5, Cedar Rapids 3
Sunday, Sept. 9: Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 10: Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.
TBD