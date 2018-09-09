International League Playoffs
Wednesday, Sept. 5: Toledo 10, Durham 3
Thursday, Sept. 6: Durham 6, Toledo 5
Friday, Sept. 7: Durham 4, Toledo 2
Saturday, Sept. 8: Durham 3, Toledo 2
Wednesday, Sept. 5: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Thursday, Sept. 6: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Lehigh Valley 0
Friday, Sept. 7: Lehigh Valley 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 2, 13 innings
Saturday, Sept. 8: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 7, Lehigh Valley 2
Tuesday, Sep. 11: TBD
Wednesday, Sep. 12: TBD
Friday, Sep. 14: TBD
x-Saturday, Sep. 15: TBD
x-Sunday, Sep. 16: TBD