Despite Trump Tweet, Ford Says It Won’t Make Hatchback In US

Posted On Sun. Sep 9th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ford says it won’t be moving production of a hatchback vehicle to the United States from China — despite President Donald Trump’s claim that his taxes on Chinese imports mean the Focus Active can be built in America.

Citing Trump’s new tariffs, Ford on Aug. 31 said it was dropping plans to ship the Focus Active from China to America.

Trump took to Twitter Sunday to declare victory and write: “This is just the beginning. This car can now be BUILT IN THE U.S.A. and Ford will pay no tariffs!”

But in a statement Sunday, Ford said “it would not be profitable to build the Focus Active in the U.S.” given forecast yearly sales below 50,000.

For now, that means Ford simply won’t sell the vehicle in the United States.

