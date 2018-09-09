Cleanup Under Way After Jet Fuel Leaks Into St. Marys River

Posted On Sun. Sep 9th, 2018
DECATUR, Ind. (AP) — A pipeline company says it’s cleaning up a spill of more than 8,000 gallons of jet fuel into a northeastern Indiana river.

Houston-based Buckeye Pipe Line said the pipeline carrying the fuel was shut down immediately after the company detected a pressure problem Friday evening. The fuel spilled into the St. Marys River at Decatur.

Local officials say booms were placed in the river to contain the fuel, which was being vacuumed off the surface of the water.

Decatur Mayor Kenneth L. Meyer said the cleanup could take weeks.

Buckeye says the pipeline will remain shut down until it is repaired and deemed safe to return to service.

