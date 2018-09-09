“Cincy Strong” T-shirts To Benefit Shooting Victims, Police

CINCINNATI (AP) — A local T-shirt company has produced a “Cincy Strong” shirt to benefit victims and first responders in the recent shooting that killed four people, including the gunman. Two more people were hospitalized.

Cincy Shirts co-owner Josh Sneed tells that the company expects to raise more than $10,000. It will work with Fifth Third Bancorp and the Cincinnati Police Department to distribute the proceeds.

He says this gives the business and patrons a way to help.

The gray shirts haves a message in “police blue” that incorporates the Fountain Square’s namesake fountain. It’s available in the company’s local stores and online.

Police have been trying to determine why 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez began shooting Sept.6 inside the Fifth Third Bank headquarters building.

