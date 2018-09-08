Friday’s Scores

Posted On Sat. Sep 8th, 2018
PREP FOOTBALL=

Ansonia 38, Arcanum 0

Attica Seneca E. 30, Bloomdale Elmwood 6

Barberton 55, Cuyahoga Falls 6

Bellbrook 26, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

Bellefontaine 49, Urbana 7

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 50, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0

Beloit W. Branch 49, Ravenna SE 19

Berlin Center Western Reserve 48, Cambridge Springs, Pa. 0

Bloom-Carroll 51, Hebron Lakewood 21

Bowling Green 45, Tontogany Otsego 14

Brooklyn 46, Cle. Lincoln W. 14

Brookville 47, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Caldwell 46, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 19

Canal Winchester 14, Ashville Teays Valley 7

Canfield 35, Chardon 13

Casstown Miami E. 38, New Paris National Trail 3

Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Chesterland W. Geauga 0

Chardon NDCL 42, Lorne Park, Ontario 0

Clayton Northmont 35, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 41, Cols. Bexley 7

Columbus Grove 27, Hamler Patrick Henry 7

Creston Norwayne 48, LaGrange Keystone 6

DeGraff Riverside 21, Lewistown Indian Lake 7

Defiance Ayersville 21, Bluffton 13

Delphos Jefferson 47, Stryker 0

Delta 13, Defiance Tinora 7

E. Cle. Shaw 15, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 14

Edgerton 46, Montpelier 0

Fairfield 40, Hamilton 6

Findlay 30, Tol. Start 0

Franklin Furnace Green 34, W. Union 0

Galion 34, Upper Sandusky 0

Groveport-Madison 35, Worthington Kilbourne 14

Hanoverton United 29, Newbury 6

Hilliard Darby 14, Lancaster 13

Hilliard Davidson 17, Hilliard Bradley 10

Howard E. Knox 68, Strasburg-Franklin 6

Hubbard 62, Ashtabula Edgewood 12

Jamestown Greeneview 27, Milford Center Fairbanks 14

Johnstown-Monroe 10, Newark Licking Valley 9

Kenton 48, Defiance 10

Kettering Fairmont 28, Milford 21

Kirtland 35, Geneva 0

Lakewood St. Edward 35, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 3

Leavittsburg LaBrae 49, Cortland Lakeview 13

Leetonia 14, Southington Chalker 13

Leipsic 34, Findlay Liberty-Benton 7

Maple Hts. 38, Eastlake N. 7

Marion Pleasant 40, Worthington Christian 0

Martins Ferry 39, Belmont Union Local 7

Massillon Perry 35, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 0

McDonald 56, Warren Champion 7

Mechanicsburg 44, S. Charleston SE 0

Medina Buckeye 20, Lodi Cloverleaf 0

Metamora Evergreen 54, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0

Milan Edison 48, Collins Western Reserve 13

Mt. Vernon 20, Delaware Buckeye Valley 10

N. Lewisburg Triad 59, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0

Napoleon 43, Wauseon 6

Navarre Fairless 28, Dalton 20

New Lexington 42, McConnelsville Morgan 7

Oak Harbor 48, Elmore Woodmore 10

Olmsted Falls 48, Westlake 14

Ontario 14, Sullivan Black River 6

Orwell Grand Valley 16, Middlefield Cardinal 7

Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Lima Bath 10

Pandora-Gilboa 41, Vanlue 0

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 27, Brunswick 14

Pemberville Eastwood 44, Maumee 6

Perry 38, Madison 6

Philo 52, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

Piqua 42, Day. Meadowdale 0

Plymouth 47, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7

Poland Seminary 42, Jefferson Area 0

Richwood N. Union 72, Fairfield Christian 7

Rocky River 41, Cle. Collinwood 7

Rocky River Lutheran W. 41, Parma Normandy 2

Sandusky 14, Fremont Ross 6

Shelby 63, Willard 0

Sidney 38, Day. Belmont 6

Southeastern 41, Beaver Eastern 6

Spring. Kenton Ridge 47, Riverside Stebbins 14

St. Clairsville 49, Byesville Meadowbrook 22

Sycamore Mohawk 16, Gibsonburg 0

Thornville Sheridan 37, New Concord John Glenn 7

Tiffin Calvert 33, Norwalk St. Paul 14

Tipp City Bethel 63, New Madison Tri-Village 19

Tol. St. John’s 32, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 14

Trenton Edgewood 35, Hamilton Badin 10

Union City Mississinawa Valley 41, Bradford 0

Vienna Mathews 52, Sebring McKinley 0

Wadsworth 28, Medina 7

Wapakoneta 32, Lima Shawnee 6

Waynesfield-Goshen 24, Morral Ridgedale 0

Wheelersburg 48, Heath 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

