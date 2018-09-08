Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ansonia 38, Arcanum 0
Attica Seneca E. 30, Bloomdale Elmwood 6
Barberton 55, Cuyahoga Falls 6
Bellbrook 26, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0
Bellefontaine 49, Urbana 7
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 50, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0
Beloit W. Branch 49, Ravenna SE 19
Berlin Center Western Reserve 48, Cambridge Springs, Pa. 0
Bloom-Carroll 51, Hebron Lakewood 21
Bowling Green 45, Tontogany Otsego 14
Brooklyn 46, Cle. Lincoln W. 14
Brookville 47, New Lebanon Dixie 0
Caldwell 46, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 19
Canal Winchester 14, Ashville Teays Valley 7
Canfield 35, Chardon 13
Casstown Miami E. 38, New Paris National Trail 3
Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Chesterland W. Geauga 0
Chardon NDCL 42, Lorne Park, Ontario 0
Clayton Northmont 35, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 41, Cols. Bexley 7
Columbus Grove 27, Hamler Patrick Henry 7
Creston Norwayne 48, LaGrange Keystone 6
DeGraff Riverside 21, Lewistown Indian Lake 7
Defiance Ayersville 21, Bluffton 13
Delphos Jefferson 47, Stryker 0
Delta 13, Defiance Tinora 7
E. Cle. Shaw 15, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 14
Edgerton 46, Montpelier 0
Fairfield 40, Hamilton 6
Findlay 30, Tol. Start 0
Franklin Furnace Green 34, W. Union 0
Galion 34, Upper Sandusky 0
Groveport-Madison 35, Worthington Kilbourne 14
Hanoverton United 29, Newbury 6
Hilliard Darby 14, Lancaster 13
Hilliard Davidson 17, Hilliard Bradley 10
Howard E. Knox 68, Strasburg-Franklin 6
Hubbard 62, Ashtabula Edgewood 12
Jamestown Greeneview 27, Milford Center Fairbanks 14
Johnstown-Monroe 10, Newark Licking Valley 9
Kenton 48, Defiance 10
Kettering Fairmont 28, Milford 21
Kirtland 35, Geneva 0
Lakewood St. Edward 35, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 3
Leavittsburg LaBrae 49, Cortland Lakeview 13
Leetonia 14, Southington Chalker 13
Leipsic 34, Findlay Liberty-Benton 7
Maple Hts. 38, Eastlake N. 7
Marion Pleasant 40, Worthington Christian 0
Martins Ferry 39, Belmont Union Local 7
Massillon Perry 35, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 0
McDonald 56, Warren Champion 7
Mechanicsburg 44, S. Charleston SE 0
Medina Buckeye 20, Lodi Cloverleaf 0
Metamora Evergreen 54, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0
Milan Edison 48, Collins Western Reserve 13
Mt. Vernon 20, Delaware Buckeye Valley 10
N. Lewisburg Triad 59, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
Napoleon 43, Wauseon 6
Navarre Fairless 28, Dalton 20
New Lexington 42, McConnelsville Morgan 7
Oak Harbor 48, Elmore Woodmore 10
Olmsted Falls 48, Westlake 14
Ontario 14, Sullivan Black River 6
Orwell Grand Valley 16, Middlefield Cardinal 7
Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Lima Bath 10
Pandora-Gilboa 41, Vanlue 0
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 27, Brunswick 14
Pemberville Eastwood 44, Maumee 6
Perry 38, Madison 6
Philo 52, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
Piqua 42, Day. Meadowdale 0
Plymouth 47, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7
Poland Seminary 42, Jefferson Area 0
Richwood N. Union 72, Fairfield Christian 7
Rocky River 41, Cle. Collinwood 7
Rocky River Lutheran W. 41, Parma Normandy 2
Sandusky 14, Fremont Ross 6
Shelby 63, Willard 0
Sidney 38, Day. Belmont 6
Southeastern 41, Beaver Eastern 6
Spring. Kenton Ridge 47, Riverside Stebbins 14
St. Clairsville 49, Byesville Meadowbrook 22
Sycamore Mohawk 16, Gibsonburg 0
Thornville Sheridan 37, New Concord John Glenn 7
Tiffin Calvert 33, Norwalk St. Paul 14
Tipp City Bethel 63, New Madison Tri-Village 19
Tol. St. John’s 32, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 14
Trenton Edgewood 35, Hamilton Badin 10
Union City Mississinawa Valley 41, Bradford 0
Vienna Mathews 52, Sebring McKinley 0
Wadsworth 28, Medina 7
Wapakoneta 32, Lima Shawnee 6
Waynesfield-Goshen 24, Morral Ridgedale 0
Wheelersburg 48, Heath 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/