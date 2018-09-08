Cincinnati victims didn’t have any known links to gunman

Posted On Sat. Sep 8th, 2018
CINCINNATI (AP) — The three people shot and killed in the lobby of a Cincinnati office building didn’t have any apparent connection to the gunman.

One was a longtime construction worker who was overseeing a project in the building. Another had moved to Cincinnati just a year ago to take a better job with Fifth Third Bancorp.

The youngest victim, 25 years old, was an engineer from India.

Police don’t know yet why 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez began shooting randomly inside the regional bank headquarters on Thursday morning.

Investigators say the gunman had never worked in the building or had any known association.

Security video from the shootings show Santa Perez wore dress pants and a white button-down shirt, easily blending in with the business workers just before he opened fire.

