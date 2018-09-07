Shiloh: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VALLEY CITY, Ohio (AP) _ Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $11.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Valley City, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The automotive lightweighting company posted revenue of $294.9 million in the period.

Shiloh shares have risen nearly 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 2 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHLO

