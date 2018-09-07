Shiloh: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Posted On Fri. Sep 7th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

VALLEY CITY, Ohio (AP) _ Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $11.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Valley City, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The automotive lightweighting company posted revenue of $294.9 million in the period.

Shiloh shares have risen nearly 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 2 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHLO

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company