Police: Woman sunbathing in parking lot run over, killed

Posted On Fri. Sep 7th, 2018
CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in suburban Cincinnati say a woman who was accidentally run over by a vehicle while she tanned in a parking lot has died.

Authorities say the woman was sunbathing behind a Cheviot home Thursday when a vehicle pulled into the driveway. Investigators say the driver didn’t see the woman and drove over her. Bystanders heard screaming and rushed to the lot to lift the vehicle off of the woman.

The woman was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Police haven’t released the identity of the victim.

No criminal charges are pending.

