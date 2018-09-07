Police: Ohio Woman’s Body Might Have Been Dumped In Landfill

Posted On Fri. Sep 7th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say the body of an Ohio woman who was killed by her husband might have wound up in a Kentucky landfill.

Seventy-three-year-old Philip Snider pleaded guilty last week to aggravated murder and other charges in the death of 70-year-old Roberta Snider. A plea agreement requires the Hartville man to disclose where he put her body.

The (Canton) Repository that Philip Snider initially told police he dumped his wife’s body in the Tennessee River, then changed his story and said he put it in a dumpster in Bullitt County, Kentucky. From there, the body likely wound up in a nearby landfill.

Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea says he believes Snider is telling the truth.

Snider initially claimed his wife died of natural causes during their trip to Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

___

Information from: The Repository,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company