MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police Say Man Killed In Columbus Shootout

Posted On Thu. Sep 6th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One man is dead and another injured after a shootout at a house party in central Columbus.

Columbus police say the two men exchanged gunfire late Wednesday at a residence east of Ohio State University.

Investigators say the man who died used a gun to confront another man, who was also carrying a gun. Both men fired shots at each other.

Police say the two men were attending a house party with more than 100 people.

The surviving man was shot in the face and taken to an area hospital. Police say they expect him to survive.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company