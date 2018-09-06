Ohio Teen Siblings Killed, Man Arrested After Standoff

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Police say two teenage siblings were shot and killed by their mother’s boyfriend at a Cleveland-area home.

Authorities identified the victims as 19-year-old Giselle Lopez and 17-year-old Manuel Lopez Jr. They were shot in Garfield Heights just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Cleveland.com that Giselle Lopez graduated fifth in her class in high school and planned to become a nurse. Lopez and her younger brother often made the honor roll together.

Police say a fight between the 29-year-old suspect and his girlfriend prompted the shooting and subsequent standoff. The suspect’s girlfriend was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect surrendered to police early Thursday and is being held on charges including aggravated murder. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police say all of those involved lived in the home.

