Major League Soccer

Thu. Sep 6th, 2018
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

New York 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 0

Portland 2, Toronto FC 0

San Jose 4, FC Dallas 3

Seattle 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Montreal 3, New York 0

Philadelphia 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Portland 1, New England 1, tie

Columbus 2, New York City FC 1

FC Dallas 4, Houston 2

Los Angeles FC 4, Toronto FC 2

Real Salt Lake 6, LA Galaxy 2

Vancouver 2, San Jose 1

D.C. United 3, Atlanta United FC 1

New England 1, New York City FC 0

D.C. United at New York City FC, 4:55 p.m.

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

