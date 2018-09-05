Police Chief: Officer Who Stunned 11-year-old Faces Hearing

Posted On Wed. Sep 5th, 2018
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati police say the officer who used a stun gun on an 11-year-old girl nearly a month ago will undergo a pre-disciplinary hearing.

A review of the incident has been completed and Police Chief Eliot Isaac said Tuesday there are several “procedural violations against the officer involved.” WCPO-TV Isaac also says he believed the police department’s use of force policy is “very solid,” but that there may be areas for review.

In early August, the officer, suspecting the girl of shoplifting, stunned her after he gave several commands to stop. Charges against the girl were later dropped.

Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman says he suggests a public vote be made if the police department decides on possible changes.

