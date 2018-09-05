Ohio college offers half-price tuition to encourage service

Posted On Wed. Sep 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio college is offering a 50 percent tuition break for undergraduates whose families work in “mission-centered” nonprofit and public-service jobs.

Capital University in Columbus is calling the program the “Good Guarantee” and will apply to new, full-time undergraduate students starting at Capital next year.

The university says students will be eligible if they, their spouses, parents or legal guardians, are paid employees of a nonprofit or public-service organization.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that includes teachers, law enforcement professionals, church and faith-based employees, arts organizations workers and military personnel, among others.

Capital President Elizabeth Paul says the university came up with the idea last year as it focused on renewing its public mission.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company