Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son To Dedicate New Library Branch

Posted On Wed. Sep 5th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library says the late Martin Luther King Jr.’s son will dedicate a new branch library named for his father.

Martin Luther King III, King’s oldest son, will cut the ribbon at the library’s opening event Oct. 18, almost 50 years after his grandfather dedicated the existing Martin Luther King branch east of downtown Columbus.

That location, which opened in 1969, was the first public library named after the slain civil rights leader.

The new King branch will be more than twice as large as the current facility. It will offer more computers, a homework help center and a space for community gatherings.

A library spokesman says the existing location will close Oct. 10 and the building will be sold.

