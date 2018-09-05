Huskers AD Committed To Finding 12th Game After Cancellation

Posted On Wed. Sep 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos says he is doing all he can to find a 12th regular-season game for the Cornhuskers.

Moos on Wednesday commented for the first time since the opener against Akron was called off because of inclement weather Saturday.

Nebraska wanted to play Akron Sunday, but the Zips couldn’t find a hotel for Saturday night. Moos said Akron turned down Nebraska’s offer to house players in vacant dormitories and provide breakfast.

Moos said rescheduling the game against Akron for Dec. 1 is an option as long as one or both teams are not playing in a conference championship game that day. Another possibility is to fill the scheduled open date Oct. 27 with a game against an opponent likely from the Football Championship Subdivision.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company