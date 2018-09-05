Former president Obama to campaign for Ohio Democrats

Posted On Wed. Sep 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Ohio Democrats at a rally in Cleveland next week.

The Sept. 13 evening rally was announced Wednesday by gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray’s campaign. Cordray served as federal consumer protection chief in the Obama administration.

Cordray is running against Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine to succeed two-term GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik).

Obama carried Ohio twice, but Republican Donald Trump won the swing state in 2016.

The rally is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Other details weren’t released immediately.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company