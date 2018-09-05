Diocese To List Names Of Priests Removed Over Sexual Abuse

Posted On Wed. Sep 5th, 2018
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The head of a Roman Catholic diocese in Ohio says it will publish the names of priests who have been removed due to sexual abuse.

Bishop George Murry of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown says the list of names will be made public during the next two months and go back as far as possible.

He says the diocese won’t stand in the way if any prosecutors in the six-county diocese want to investigate priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

Murry says some accusers don’t want to prosecute and some of the cases are past the 20-year statute of limitations.

The announcement comes after an investigation in Pennsylvania uncovered widespread child sexual abuse in six dioceses.

