Ohio Prisons Investigate Death Of Dog Fostered By Inmate

Posted On Tue. Sep 4th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a dog in an Ohio prison where it had been placed in a program that pairs inmates with foster dogs.

Joseph’s Legacy is an animal rescue charity in Middletown in southwestern Ohio. President Meg Melampy (muh-LAM’-pee) said Tuesday that one of its dogs, Evie, was found dead in a cell at Warren Correctional Institution late last month.

The charity said a necropsy showed that the dog, a 4-year-old German Shepherd-Elkhound mix, died of “blunt force trauma to her abdomen.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Tuesday it is investigating. A message was left with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The charity said it obtained the dog in 2015 when it had a broken hip from a car accident.

