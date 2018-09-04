MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Chief: Ohio man shot by police made suicidal remarks

Posted On Tue. Sep 4th, 2018
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man shot by police at an Ohio mental health crisis center said he was “ready to die.”

Police say 41-year-old Cory Fraley made suicidal comments to employees at Samaritan Behavioral Health CrisisCare in Dayton. Police shot Fraley in the hip Monday after he lunged toward an officer’s gun.

The clinic employee who called 911 told dispatchers Fraley was agitated and becoming violent. Surveillance footage shows Fraley lunging at responding officers and their weapons multiple times. Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl says officers unsuccessfully deployed stun guns before shooting Fraley once. Police on Monday reported Fraley’s age as 38.

It’s unclear if Fraley, of Toledo, has an attorney yet. A message was left with the public defender in Hancock County, where he previously faced charges.

