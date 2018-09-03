Report: Police Shoot Man At Ohio Mental Crisis Center

Posted On Mon. Sep 3rd, 2018
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Reports say police shot a male patient at an Ohio mental health crisis center, with the victim’s injures not considered life-threatening.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Samaritan Behavioral Health CrisisCare in Dayton.

The Dayton Daily News that Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl says the shooting happened in the facility’s emergency room after the patient became violent.

Biehl says one of two responding officers shot the 38-year-old Toledo-area man in the hip after the man made a “lunging movement” toward the officer’s gun.

The facility operates a 24-hour suicide prevention and crisis counseling telephone hotline and also provides other mental health services.

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

