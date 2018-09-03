Police Find Several Dead, Malnourished Dogs In Ohio Home

Posted On Mon. Sep 3rd, 2018
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police have found several dead and malnourished dogs in an Ohio home and an investigation is under way.

Police in Dayton found four dead dogs and two malnourished dogs Saturday afternoon. The Dayton Daily News police discovered multiple dog cages in the basement of the house containing both living and dead dogs.

The exact number of deceased dogs is unclear.

A police report says Animal Resource Officers are investigating and plan to present criminal charges.

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

