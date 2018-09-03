Ohio capital once again site of Gay Softball World Series

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s capital city is once again hosting the Gay Softball World Series, dubbed the world’s largest LGBT single sport, week-long athletic competition.

The North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance on Sunday announced that Columbus will host the 2020 series in August of that year.

It’s the third time Columbus has hosted the event following the 2010 and 2015 competitions.

Linda Logan is executive director of the Greater Columbus Sports Commission. She estimates the event will bring more than 5,000 participants from 45 cities, 25 states, and several Canadian provinces.

Tampa, Florida, is hosting the 2018 Gay Softball World Series this month, with Kansas City, Missouri, hosting in 2019.

