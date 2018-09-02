Ohio troopers: semi-truck driver’s leg amputated after crash

VANDALIA, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a semi-truck driver’s leg had to be amputated after he was impaled by metal in a crash into an interstate ramp’s wall in western Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Patrol Sgt. Frank Simmons says the Interstate 70 roadway in Vandalia (van-DEL’-yuh) was wet from rain Saturday night and the driver was going too fast on the curved ramp.

Fire crews were unable to extract the driver from his cab, and an emergency surgical team was called to the scene.

The Daily News reports the driver was flown a local hospital, where he was in stable condition. His name wasn’t immediately made public.

