New York-Penn League
___
Auburn 10, Batavia 5
Lowell 8, Connecticut 3
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley 2, Aberdeen 0
Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 1:30 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 12:35 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 1:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.