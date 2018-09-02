Man Killed, 4 Injured In Southeast Ohio 2-vehicle Crash

Posted On Sun. Sep 2nd, 2018
MCARTHUR, Ohio (AP) — Highway Patrol troopers in southeast Ohio are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one man dead and sent four people to hospitals.

The Patrol says Delbert Trout Jr. of Londonderry, Ohio, was dead at the scene Saturday afternoon. They say Jerry Stout of Harrisonburg, Virginia, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Volt eastbound on U.S. 50 in Vinton County when his vehicle crossed left of center and struck Trout’s 2011 Chevrolet HHR station wagon.

Jerry Stout and Glenn A. Stout, of McArthur, Ohio, were taken to Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe for treatment.

Two female juveniles in Trout’s vehicles were treated at Adena Regional, then transferred to the children’s hospital in Columbus.

Troopers say U.S. 50 was closed for some three hours. Investigation continues, and other details weren’t released.

